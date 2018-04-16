Khloe Kardashian Baby Girl's Name Revealed Welcome, True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Names New Baby Girl True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is following in her sisters' footsteps when it comes to unconventional baby names ... the name of her baby girl is True Thompson.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe wrote.

"Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

It's interesting she used Thompson as the baby's last name -- which she didn't have to do. Also, the fact she says "our" in the post makes it seem like she's still in a relationship with Tristan ... despite all the cheating.

Our Kardashian sources say the name runs in the family. We're told True was the name of Kris' grandfather, Khloe's great grandfather.

It's Khloe and Tristan Thompson's first kid together. Tristan has a son from a previous relationship.

TMZ broke the story ... Khloe gave birth early Thursday morning -- around 4 AM EDT -- at a hospital outside Cleveland. Kourtney, Kim, Kris and Khloe's BFF Malika were by her side during the birth. Tristan was also there.

The lead-up to Khloe giving birth has been rocky, to say the least. As we first reported ... Tristan cheated on Khloe back in October when she was only 3 months pregnant. He was caught on video making out and motorboating 2 women at a hookah lounge outside of D.C.

And just last week ... Tristan was seen taking a woman back to his NYC hotel.