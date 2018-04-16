Will Ferrell Car Crash 911 Calls Released Multiple People Phoned In

Will Ferrell Car Accident 911 Call Audio Released, Multiple Callers

EXCLUSIVE

Will Ferrell and the other passengers in the SUV that got flipped over on a highway had many people worried and rushing to get help ... according to the multiple 911 calls.

TMZ has obtained the audio of anonymous passersby calling 911 last Thursday night after Will and co. were involved in a serious 2-car accident in Orange County. As you can hear, all of them sounded quite concerned over the wreck ... which flipped over Will's vehicle.

As we reported ... Will escaped injury last week after getting sideswiped by a Toyota on the I-5 freeway. He was transferred to an area hospital, but appeared okay as he was being loaded into an ambulance. We're told other passengers suffered more serious injuries, but were in stable condition at the hospital.

Cops say drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash, and no one was arrested either.