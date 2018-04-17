Chester Cheetah Actor's Getting Divorced, Wife Says Hold the Cheese

Chester Cheetah Mrs. Cheetah Files for Divorce ... Hold the Cheese, Please

It ain't easy being Mrs. Cheesy, apparently ... because the guy who voices Chester Cheetah is getting divorced.

Maral Leadbeater filed her divorce petition Tuesday in Los Angeles, officially calling it quits from Adam Leadbeater ... best known as the voice of the Cheetos mascot. The docs are pretty straightforward ... Maral cites irreconcilable differences, and says their date of separation was April 15. Tax day can be a bitch.

They were married for 2 and a half years and have no little cheetah cubs at home.

According to the docs, Maral is not asking for spousal support, and she doesn't want to pay either.

The one thing she does want is her maiden name back once the divorce is final ... 'cause Derohanessian beats Leadbetter any day, for her, at least.