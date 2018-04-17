Danielle Bregoli Reality Show In The Works

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, is exploring her TV options again after signing a new deal with a production company for a docuseries about her music career.

Danielle recently inked the deal with the production company, Invent TV, and we're told the plan is to produce and shop the pilot to major cable networks.

Danielle bailed on a reality show deal with a major production company last year to pursue her music career. That seemed to be the right call since two of her songs have made their way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart and "Hi Bich" went Gold.

We're told the TV producers will focus on her music career as Bhad Bhabie and her personal life as Danielle Bregoli. Filming for the pilot began Saturday at her first show on tour, which was sold out in Santa Ana, CA.

There shouldn't be a lack of footage.