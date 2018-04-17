Dr. Laura Sued Here's Some Freakin' Advice ... Pay Your Accountant!!!

Dr. Laura Schlessinger Sued for Allegedly Shorting Accountants $71,000

Dr. Laura Schlessinger stiffed the accountants that handled her taxes for years -- to the tune of $71k -- and they want her to pay up ... according to a new suit.

Accounting firm Weinberg & Co. claims it provided tax and accounting services for Dr. Laura from February 2009 through January 31, 2016.

According to the docs ... Dr. Laura racked up a bill for $71,013 over that time and has refused to make good.

Weinberg wants Dr. Laura to cough up the missing money ... plus interest. We reached out to the talk radio host ... no word back so far.