Jared Leto Draws a Massive Crowd Heading to the Louvre in Paris

Jared Leto is now officially a living, breathing snowball effect -- and don't try questioning it ... just watch how fast he can drum up an army of fans by simply walking.

The Oscar winner and frontman for Thirty Seconds to Mars was minding his own business Monday, heading to the Louvre in Paris with bandmate Tomo Milicevic. A few folks recognized them at first and followed along ... then some more ... and even more.

The spontaneous groupie love didn't go unnoticed. Jared stopped mid-route and put on a little show for everyone -- and they seemed pretty ready to jam. Eventually, Jared and his new posse got to their destination ... but were turned away at the last minute.

Rollin' too deep, Jared. Way. Too. Deep.