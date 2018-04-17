Kardashians Mom & Sisters Jet Outta Cleveland Without Khloe & True

Kardashian Klan Jets Out of Cleveland without Khloe and True

EXCLUSIVE

Khloe and True are on their own now with Tristan Thompson, because her fam just hopped on a private jet out of Cleveland.

Kris Jenner and her daughters -- Kim, Kourtney and Kendall -- were wheels up and bound for L.A. Tuesday afternoon. Kris has stayed in Cleveland since last week when Khloe gave birth, but the sisters flew back into Ohio yesterday.

As we reported, Khloe and Tristan's relationship is in ruins right now, and her plan is to bounce out of Cleveland as soon as she and True are medically cleared to make the flight back to Cali.

For now, we're guessing Khloe's kin trust she's mature enough to deal with Tristan and his cheating scandal on her own. At least until she can fly the coop too.