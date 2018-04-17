Russell Simmons Says Jane Doe Rape Lawsuit is Pure Extortion

Russell Simmons Jane Doe Rape Lawsuit is Pure Extortion

Russell Simmons says the vile allegations against him in a lawsuit filed by Jane Doe are pure fiction, and an extortion attempt to extract money from a rich man.

Simmons filed new legal docs in the case where a woman claimed he raped her after meeting her at a concert. Simmons says in the docs, obtained by TMZ, the suit is an attempt "to extort large sums of money from Mr. Simmons and for her lawyer to try to make a name for himself.

Russell calls the lawsuit "a work of pure fiction." But he says there's a more fundamental reason why the case should be tossed. He notes the woman claimed the alleged rape occurred in 1988 ... and the statute of limitations has long since run on any such claim.

As we reported ... Jane Doe claims she met Simmons at a hip-hop concert she was at with her elementary school-aged son, and ended up at his hotel room later that night after she dropped off her kid. She accused Simmons of threatening her son when she rejected his advances, then threw her on the bed and raped her. She's suing for $10 million.

Simmons is asking a judge to dismiss the case.