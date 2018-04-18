Adrien Broner Matches Tekashi69's $300k Fight Bet, 'See You Soon, I'm Pulling Up'

Adrien Broner Matches Tekashi's $300k Fight Bet ... Says He's 'Pulling Up'

The beef between Adrien Broner and Tekashi69 keeps getting crazier ... with Broner now saying he'll take Tekashi's $300k bet on his fight this weekend.

And he's got the check to prove it.

Before he hopped on a plane for New York on Tuesday, Broner shared a photo of a signed check for "Daniel Hernandez" (Tekashi's legal name) ... that came with a serious message for the NYC rapper.

"Just heard (6ix9ine) wanna make a small bet for my fight April 21st... well look your check is made bro just have my money when I beat the sh*t out Jessie Vargas."

"See you soon I’m pulling up to New York right now."

It's the same threat Broner made on Monday -- after he says Tekashi called him a "clown" on IG. Tekashi immediately clapped back, saying he'd throw 300 racks on "this p***y ass n**ga" losing to Vargas.

FYI, Broner vs. Vargas is this Saturday on Showtime ... but we wouldn't be surprised if we saw these 2 duke it out first.