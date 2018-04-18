Parkland Students Burning Midnight Oil for Gun Control and School

Florida Shooting Students Burning the Midnight Oil ... For Gun Control & School!!

Two familiar faces from March For Our Lives and the #NeverAgain movement need to start #NeverSleepingAgain 'cause juggling gun control rallies with high school ain't easy.

We got Marjory Stoneman Douglas High juniors Cameron Kasky and Jaclyn Corin Wednesday at LAX ... and it was clear life hasn't slowed down for them, nearly a month after the march in D.C.

For starters ... they're in L.A. to participate in the ABC special "WE Day California" ... a summit for student leaders that'll also feature renowned speakers and celebs. While seniors like David Hogg are nearly done with school ... Jaclyn and Cam are still knee-deep in their books.

They both admitted it's creating a challenge for them, and other Parkland kids -- how to balance school work, while remaining active in their now national movement.

In part, they say it requires some very understanding teachers, but the rest of it's on them -- and one of 'em seems to be handling it better than the other.