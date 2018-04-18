Khloe Kardashian Was Extremely Conflicted on Her Baby's Last Name

Khloe Kardashian Extremely Conflicted On Baby's Last Name

Khloe Kardashian was horribly conflicted on what last name to give her baby girl in the wake of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal ... before finally deciding to go with Thompson.

Our Kardashians sources tell us ... Khloe chose the name True about a month ago, and up until the cheating scandal broke -- it was a lock that True's last name would be her father's.

We're told that quickly faded after video from October surfaced -- days before Khloe went into labor -- of Tristan cheating on her ... and she was beyond conflicted on whether to go with Kardashian or Thompson when it was time to fill out True's birth certificate.

Our Kardashian sources say it took Khloe a couple days after True was born before she finally decided the right thing to do was give the baby Tristan's surname.

It's interesting ... someone extremely close to Khloe placed an order for blankets and other baby stuff at Petit Tresor in Bev Hills. We're told the order was placed right when the scandal broke and the store was told not to embroider the initials until Khloe made her decision. The call was finally made Monday to use the initials TT.