Ray J and Princess Love Score VH1 Baby Special

Ray J doesn't have a clue about how to change diapers, but the father-to-be is about to learn from two people who have firsthand experience ... Heidi and Spencer Pratt.

Sources tell us Ray J and Princess Love will be producing and starring in their own 2-hour VH1 special that leads up to their daughter's birth. Ray's manager, David Weintraub -- who's also a daddy -- will produce and appear in the special as well.

As for Heidi and Spencer ... they seemed like a perfect fit since they have infant experience with their 6-month-old son, Gunner. Even Ray's pal, Too Short, will pitch in with parenting pointers.

They've already started shooting, and based on this clip -- about what kinda booze dads should drink -- it's gonna be interesting.

PL's not due until this summer, which is about when the special will air. The clock's officially ticking on Ray J to brush up on his diaper changing skills.