Stormy Daniels About the Suspect Sketch ... I Might Be Banging That Dude!

Stormy Daniels' Mystery Guy Sketch is Dead Ringer for Her Husband

There's a good reason Stormy Daniels nailed the description of the man she says threatened her way back in 2011 ... 'cause he looks exactly like the guy sleeping next to her!

Look, we're not saying Stormy's husband, Brendon Miller, IS the guy who warned her to back off Trump -- we're just saying she might have gotten a little confused while talking to the sketch artist.

Fact is, the suspect sketch IS a dead ringer for Brendon ... the porn actor who married Stormy in 2010, mind you. So, he was on the scene when the alleged threat went down in Las Vegas.

Naturally, Stormy's archenemy, Prez Trump ain't buying anything about the sketch.

A sketch years later about a nonexistent man. A total con job, playing the Fake News Media for Fools (but they know it)! https://t.co/9Is7mHBFda — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Anyway, looks like Tom Brady's got company if cops ever do a lineup.