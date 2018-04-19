Ireland Baldwin Can't Wait for 4/20, Sparks Up Early

Warning: watching this Ireland Baldwin video will induce strong urges to smoke marijuana. The Surgeon General recommends not operating anything heavier than a Funyuns bag or Pringles canister afterward.
Yep, Ireland's decided 4/20 is for amateurs ... she's lighting up now!
The model slipped into some barely-there lingerie to hand roll a joint and light up -- and you can tell, this ain't her first rodeo. We're ganja go out on a limb, and say Ireland is single-handedly (okay, she used 2 hands) trying to swing any upcoming state elections on legalization.
Remember to vote!