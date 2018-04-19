Kardashians Closing DASH Stores

The Kardashians DASH Stores No More! We're Closing Our Doors

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian are pulling the plug on their boutiques after nearly 12 years of being in business ... TMZ has learned.

DASH stores in L.A. and Miami, which sell the sisters' lines of clothing and accessories, will be closing up shop soon. Kim says ... "We’ve loved running DASH, but in the last few years we’ve all grown so much individually. We’ve been busy running our own brands, as well as being moms and balancing work with our families. We know in our hearts that it’s time to move on."

She added, in a statement on her app, "We have to give a special thanks to the DASH employees and all of the incredible fans and customers who have supported us throughout the years!"

The Kardashians' New York shop closed in December 2016, and on an episode of 'KUWTK' they blamed it on NYC's extremely high rents.

The DASH stores are regularly featured on their show, and even got a spin-off called "Dash Dolls" ... but it only lasted one season.

Not that there's been a lack of drama -- a woman was arrested last year after pointing a gun at a cashier at DASH in L.A. and returning later to brandish a machete ... where she was caught on video.