Lil Yachty Updates Cam'ron's Spinning World Chain

If Lil Yachty's insane spinning globe chain looks familiar, that's because it used to dangle around rapper Cam'ron's neck before it got a major overhaul by a famous NYC jeweler.

We got Yachty leaving Rafaello & Co. Jewelers in the Big Apple Wednesday night with his new "Yachty's World" chain turning around his neck and it's got a super cool backstory. It once belonged to Killa Cam -- back in the early 2000s -- and read "Killa Cam Harlem World," but Cam traded it in for other pieces.

Gabriel Jacobs from Rafaello & Co. tells us it was next in line to be melted until Yachty stepped up and decided to give it the update. The spinning globe is battery operated and covered in about 150 carats of diamonds. Total price ... $250k.

Yachty was definitely thrilled with the purchase and not too concerned with any haters when we got him moments after he picked it up.