Bill Bellamy White Guy as a Black Kid?? C'mon, 'Spy Kids' ... Do Better!!!

Bill Bellamy Says 'Spy Kids' Needs to Recast White Guy Playing Black Kid

Bill Bellamy isn't hating on the white guy voicing a black character on Netflix's new animated 'Spy Kids,' but he's got a major bone to pick with the show's "lazy" casting directors.

We got Bill at LAX and he told us the show should absolutely recast Travis Turner, the white actor voicing a black kid on the show. When we got Travis, he insisted he was "urban" enough for the gig ... partly because he grew up in motels. Seriously.

Bill thinks Travis was screwed from the moment he was casted since a white kid doing a black voice is controversial no matter what. In fact, Bill gave us the perfect example of why it's messed up. It definitely wasn't a PC example ... but pretty on point.