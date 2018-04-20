Prince's Counterfeit Vicodin Pills Contained Mixed Bag of Drugs

Prince Deadly Gamble with Counterfeit Pills Laced with Multiple Drugs

Fentanyl wasn't the only drug found in Prince's stash of counterfeit Vicodin pills -- in fact, they were laced with so many drugs ... there's no way he could have known exactly what he was taking when he popped one.

According to law enforcement, hundreds of the fake pills were found around Paisley Park -- they were all stamped "Watson 853" -- a brand of Vicodin -- but they were in several different non-prescription bottles. Instead, the pills were in over-the-counter bottles, such as Bayer, Aleve, and Target brand Vitamin C.

All of the pills were tested, and the results were a total mixed bag. Within in one bottle, some pills tested positive for lidocaine, some for fentanyl, some for lidocaine and fentanyl. Still others contained a combination of hydrocodone (generic Vicodin) and synthetic lidocaine.

Point is, almost none was actually Vicodin, and they appeared to contain almost a random cocktail of drugs -- even though they all looked exactly the same on the outside.

Carver County Prosecutor Mark Metz said Thursday it was likely Prince had no idea he was taking the fatal dose of fentanyl. Based on the lab results ... it seems impossible anyone taking those pills could know.