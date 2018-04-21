Avicii Remembered at Coachella by DJ Kygo with Final Song Tribute

Avicii Emotional Tribute From Kygo At Coachella

The death of Avicii was weighing heavily on everyone's minds at Coachella at the start of the second weekend, but his memory lived on thanks to dedications from several musicians ... like Kygo.

The Norwegian DJ closed his set on the main stage Friday night with a tribute to the world-famous DJ, saying ... "Avicii was my biggest musical inspiration and he was the reason I started making electronic music so I don’t think I would’ve been on this stage tonight if it wasn’t for him. I know he’s inspired millions of other producers out there."

He then played Avicii's 2017 track, "Without You" ... which he said is his favorite.

As we reported ... Avicii was found dead in the Middle Eastern country of Oman. Details surrounding his death are still unclear, but he was smiling with fans days before his death.

He was 28. RIP.