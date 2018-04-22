'The Four' Star Zhavia Ward Scores Huge Record Deal

'The Four' Star Zhavia I Lost The Show ... But, I'll Still Make Millions!!

Zhavia Ward is going to be the next big thing -- at least that's what her new record company is banking -- cuz they just signed her to a potentially multi-million dollar deal.

The 17-year-old fan favorite of 'The Four' didn't win FOX's singing competition, but it's all good ... Sony's Columbia Records scooped her up instead.

According to her contract -- obtained by TMZ -- Zhavia gets a $700k advance on her first album ... along with 18% royalties. If the record's a hit as expected, she'll get another $750k for album #2 ... and haul in up to $1.875 mil with royalties.

Zhavia's 3rd and 4th albums guarantee her another $100k raise each ... with the potential to make well over $2 million per album with royalties.

Not too shabby for a teenager who didn't win -- or even finish as the runner-up -- on 'The Four.'