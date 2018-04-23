Joel Embiid Makes Surprise Church Appearance In 76ers Warm-Ups

Joel Embiid Surprise Church Appearance ... In 76ers Warm-Ups

With the 76ers up 3 games to 1 ... Joel Embiid is calling in the big guns for help -- making a surprise appearance at a Philly-area church Sunday night in his team warm-up pants.

We spoke with officials from Saint Kevin Parish in Springfield, Pennsylvania who tells us Embiid arrived around 5:30pm for the evening mass and stayed about an hour after the service for some personal prayer time.

But the churchgoers were STOKED to see their hero in the building and several people went up to Joel and asked if it would be cool to take some pics.

We're told Embiid was VERY cool about it -- chatting up and posing for everyone who came up to him.

One church rep tells us, "He was super nice."

Embiid and the 76ers get back on the court to face the Miami Heat on Tuesday. We'll see if Joel's prayers get answered.

