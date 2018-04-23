Odell Beckham Pulls 5,600-Pound Denali ... Up a Hill

Here's Odell Beckham Jr. proving he's stronger than you ... pulling a 5,600-pound SUV up an incline with a rope!

The New York Giants wide out was doing some strength training drills with some pals in New Orleans -- which apparently included pulling a 2011 GMC Yukon Denali. The vehicle generally weighs between 5,600 and 5,800 pounds.

We're guessing (hoping) there was also an adult in the driver's seat to hit the brakes when the car got close to Odell ... so tack on another 200 pounds.

Odell's been working out like a maniac recently -- even hitting the gym with Dez Bryant in L.A.

Giants fans ... excited yet?