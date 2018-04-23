Verne Troyer Suicidal with 3 Times Legal Limit of Alcohol

Verne Troyer Death Suicidal with 3 Times Legal Limit of Alcohol

EXCLUSIVE

Verne Troyer had 3 times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he was rushed to the hospital and sources tell us he never recovered from it.

Sources familiar with the death investigation tell TMZ, Verne told the 911 dispatcher and someone at the hospital he was suicidal when he called in distress ... with triple the .08 legal limit for driving.

Our sources say when Verne was at the hospital he became unresponsive and was transferred to another hospital which was better suited to care for him. We're told his organs started failing, he was put on life support and went steadily downhill until life support was pulled Saturday.

We broke the story ... Verne passed away Saturday. Sources say an autopsy has been completed, but toxicology results are pending. Verne fought a losing battle against alcoholism for years.

He was 49. RIP