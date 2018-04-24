Cardi B Meek's Out? Yeeeahhh, Boyyy!

Cardi B Reacts to Meek Mill Getting Released from Prison

Cardi B has just a few words for Meek Mill now that he's getting out of prison -- but they're quite telling, and in the same vein as ... awww sh******eeeeetttt!!!!!

We got the "Bodak Yellow" rapper Tuesday as she was heading into LAX, where we asked if she had any thoughts on the big news of the day ... namely, Meek getting sprung.

We broke the story ... the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overruled Judge Genece Brinkley and ordered bail be set for Meek's immediate release. The justices cited the alleged corrupt police officer used as a "critical witness" in the rapper's OG criminal case as a main reason.

Cardi's clearly happy for Meek, but she's also pretty defensive. Our camera guy asks if this moment will transform his rap career. Check out pit bull Cardi go to bat for the dude.