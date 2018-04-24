Kanye West Breaks With Scooter Braun ... Sources Call Him 'Erratic'

Kanye West Breaks with Scooter Braun and Sources Call Him Erratic

Exclusive Details

Kanye West has parted ways with much of his management team, and our sources say he seems a little erratic.

We're told Kanye gave his team an ultimatum -- work with him full-time or not at all. The various members of his team, including his lawyers and manager Scooter Braun, weren't up for playing ball. Scooter has a million irons in the fire and working for Kanye full-time is out of the question.

Kanye has said he wants to be bigger than Apple. Problem is ... various people who have been interacting with him say he's hitting the guardrails. They're quick to point out he's not having the kind of meltdown he had in November 2016, but they say he's acting erratically.

We're told Kanye plans to do everything in-house -- at least with respect to his music career. We're told he's still on good terms with Braun and they will continue doing business together. Scooter's company helped Kanye launch his super successful Adidas business.