Kourtney Kardashian To Meet With Congress Over Cosmetics Regulation

Kourtney Kardashian Meeting With Congress To Talk Cosmetics

Kourtney Kardashian is about to dip her toes into D.C. politics ... and it's all in the name of cosmetics.

Our Kardashian sources say Kourtney will come face-to-face with several members of Congress Tuesday in hopes of helping to reform the laws that regulate cosmetics and other personal care products. We're told Kourt's teamed up with the Environmental Working Group for the trip.

Kourtney touched down in D.C. Monday, where she was joined by the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" camera crew to capture the meetings. Our sources say the 'KUWTK' staff booked a block of hotel rooms and a conference room, as well, but it's unclear if other family members will join.

Kourtney's been a huge promoter of environmentally safe products in the past -- and she recently teamed up with Kylie for a cosmetics collaboration -- so it seems like Kourt wants to make sure she's putting out a healthy product for users and the planet.