Meek Mill Arrives at 76ers Game ... 'I Feel Great!'

He made it ... Meek Mill has finally arrived at Wells Fargo Center in Philly in time for the 76ers playoff game -- but first things first, dude needs a shower.
Meek arrived with 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin -- who flew Meek from the prison to the arena on his private helicopter.
Once he landed, Meek and his crew got in a waiting SUV and booked it for the arena.
Meek will hit the showers -- let's face it, gotta wash that prison stench off his body -- and then he'll get his hero's welcome before the 76ers take on the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the playoffs.
"I feel great," Meek said.
Enjoy it!
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@MeekMill arrives at @sixers game— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) April 24, 2018
Meek told me “I feel great”#MeekMill#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/nMEEy0AX0P