Meek Mill Gets Insane Ovation at Sixers Game After Prison Release

Meek Mill Gets Insane Ovation at 76ers Game ... Rings the Bell!

Meek Mill just walked on the court at the Wells Fargo Center -- wearing a Joel Embiid jersey -- and the crowd lost their minds!!!

Meek Mill rings the bell for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/T0fJrtS5KR — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 25, 2018

Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin personally escorted the rapper from prison to the arena to be the guest of honor for Game 5 against the Miami Heat ... and he even got to ring the bell before tip-off.

As we expected ... Sixers fans -- including Kevin Hart by his side -- erupted in cheers for several moments for their hometown guy, who many felt was wrongly locked up for the past 5 months.

Before the game, the players took the floor to Meek's "Ima Boss" as he glad-handed fans and supporters courtside. He also got in a post-prison shower in the team locker room.

As we reported ... Meek's trip to the arena was epic -- hopping in a chopper straight out of prison to beat traffic to the game.