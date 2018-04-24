Meek Mill Gets Insane Ovation at Sixers Game After Prison Release

Meek Mill just walked on the court at the Wells Fargo Center -- wearing a Joel Embiid jersey -- and the crowd lost their minds!!!
Meek Mill rings the bell for the 76ers. pic.twitter.com/T0fJrtS5KR— Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 25, 2018
Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin personally escorted the rapper from prison to the arena to be the guest of honor for Game 5 against the Miami Heat ... and he even got to ring the bell before tip-off.
As we expected ... Sixers fans -- including Kevin Hart by his side -- erupted in cheers for several moments for their hometown guy, who many felt was wrongly locked up for the past 5 months.
Before the game, the players took the floor to Meek's "Ima Boss" as he glad-handed fans and supporters courtside. He also got in a post-prison shower in the team locker room.
As we reported ... Meek's trip to the arena was epic -- hopping in a chopper straight out of prison to beat traffic to the game.