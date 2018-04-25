Heidi Klum I'm a Dancing Freak for Dundas

Heidi Klum Dances Her Heart Out at Fashion Event

Heidi Klum can't pass up a good beat when she hears one -- even if it's in the middle of a shopping trip ... girl's just gotta dance.

We got Heidi Tuesday night walking up Melrose Ave. in WeHo, where she stumbled across a Dundas pop-up store -- which was bumpin' some tunes that she clearly dug.

The German model got her groove on with the Norwegian designer, Peter Dundas, himself. Maybe it's a Euro thing, 'cause he didn't miss a step as soon as she stepped into his space.

Pretty hot scene ... in the middle of a clothing store.

File this under things you will NOT see during your weekly Target trip.