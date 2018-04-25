'American Idol' Castoff Says Minorities Have It Harder On Show

'American Idol' Check the Record, Minorities Have It Harder ... Says Booted Contestant

"American Idol" voters don't like voting for minorities, and the show's most recent elimination round proves it, according to Marcio Donaldson, one of the guys who got booted.

Marcio wasn't voted into the Top 10 Tuesday night, and believes minorities have it harder on the show ... because America tends to vote white. Sounds harsh, but he says the show's record stands for itself when it comes to minorities winning 'Idol.'

On the reboot, judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie picked 4 of the top 10 finalists from a pool of 8 who didn't make the cut with viewers. ﻿Almost everyone in the bottom eight was a minority.

Even one of this season's fan favorites, latina drag queen Ada Vox, had to be saved by the judges. Marcio thinks that proves his point -- as do the show's 16 seasons with just four minority champs ... Fantasia Barrino, Jordin Sparks, Candice Glover and Ruben Studdard.