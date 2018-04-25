Meek Mill Enjoyed First Meal Outside of Prison After 76ers' Game 5 Win

Meek Mill Grubs on 1st Meal Post-Prison ... Guess What it Was?!

EXCLUSIVE

Meek Mill enjoyed his first post-prison meal after the Philadelphia 76ers' big Game 5 win over the Miami Heat this week -- and it was a full VIP experience.

Sources tell TMZ that Meek celebrated with a group of 76ers -- including co-owner Michael Rubin and star player Joel Embiid -- and chowed down at Philly's high-end restaurant, Buddakan, where we're told Meek ordered fish.

Interesting choice ... especially since sources present tell us there were lots of options -- from aged beef to peking duck and, of course, lo mein. Sounds like Meek just wanted some tuna, cod or bass. We're not sure exactly what dish he got ... but those are the only fishy entrees Buddakan has on their menu, which all run from $29 to $37, respectively.

As we've reported ... Meek probably hasn't eaten this well since at least November, when his institution served him and the other inmates a proper Thanksgiving meal, including turkey, mashed potatoes and the like.

Either way, it's gotta feel good to have some real food back in his belly. Bring Meek the fish!