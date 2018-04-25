Robert Kraft Ripped Trump In Front of NFL Owners, Players

Seems Robert Kraft's bromance with Donald Trump is over ... because the Patriots owner reportedly slammed the President during an October meeting with NFL owners, players and league execs.

It all went down at NFL headquarters ... where NFL commish Roger Goodell called the group together to discuss how to handle the fallout from Colin Kaepernick's kneeling demonstration.

After Eagles defensive end Chris Long told the owners Kaep "should be on a roster," Kraft stood up to address the "elephant in the room ... this kneeling."

"The problem we have is, we have a president who will use that as fodder to do his mission that I don’t feel is in the best interests of America," Kraft said according to the NY Times.

"It’s divisive and it’s horrible.”

Surprising words considering Kraft and Trump have been close pals for years.

Other owners also spoke on the issue ... but the bottom line -- six months later, NO ONE HAS SIGNED KAEPERNICK!