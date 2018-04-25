Russell Simmons Sexual Assault Lawsuit Dismissed

Russell Simmons and one of the women who accused him of sexual assault are no longer headed to court ... the lawsuit's been dismissed.

Jennifer Jarosik sued Simmons for millions of dollars, claiming he'd sexually assaulted her after she denied his advances. According to docs, the suit was dismissed Wednesday morning. It was dismissed with prejudice ... meaning she can't refile.

Typically, that's a sign there's been a settlement. Reps for Simmons had no comment.

The dismissal comes a couple weeks after Simmons filed a pretty strong response to the lawsuit, claiming Jennifer had sent him text messages and nude photos after the alleged assault.

In the docs, he said Jennifer was just out for a cash grab.