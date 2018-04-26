Kyle Richards Kim Zolciak, Come To 'RHOBH'! ... You're Not Racist

Kyle Richards Says Kim Zolciak Is Not Racist And Welcomed On 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards says that if Kim Zolciak ever found herself in the 90210 she'd be welcomed with open arms by the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast now that she's left the Atlanta franchise.

We got Kyle leaving Craig's in West Hollywood where she came to Kim's defense saying she didn't think Zolciak was being racist when she threw her now-infamous "roach nest" insult at NeNe Leakes, and then later blamed racism on social media during the reunion show.

Kyle says the reunion show was brutal for Kim and hard to watch and, although Kyle's not taking sides, it's evident she believes Kim's being genuine when she says she's open to all people, which Kim attempted to clear up in a lengthy apology on social media.