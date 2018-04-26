Kyle Richards Says Kim Zolciak Is Not Racist And Welcomed On 'RHOBH'

Kyle Richards says that if Kim Zolciak ever found herself in the 90210 she'd be welcomed with open arms by the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" cast now that she's left the Atlanta franchise.
We got Kyle leaving Craig's in West Hollywood where she came to Kim's defense saying she didn't think Zolciak was being racist when she threw her now-infamous "roach nest" insult at NeNe Leakes, and then later blamed racism on social media during the reunion show.
Kyle says the reunion show was brutal for Kim and hard to watch and, although Kyle's not taking sides, it's evident she believes Kim's being genuine when she says she's open to all people, which Kim attempted to clear up in a lengthy apology on social media.
During the last RHOA Reunion episode, I made a comment that confused and offended people. I sincerely apologize. Edited out of context, I understand why my remark angered people. Racism is a sad reality in the United States. It has been prevalent throughout our country's history. Let me be very clear, I do NOT support, tolerate or put up with any form of racism, hate or other discrimination. My love for ALL people runs deep - I am open to all and always have been. I was heartbroken when I watched the last few minutes of the episode and saw how my words were taken out of context. My comment that seemingly “racism didn’t exist 10 years ago” was made as part of a larger, emotional 45-minute conversation about how, sadly, social media has become a hub for hate. Immediately following my confusing comment, I also said that "it's not as real as it is now" referring to the power of social media. But those remarks didn’t make the show. I believe that social media has made a centuries-old issue more real. Before social media, the public simply observed the news. Now, the public actively participates and has an opportunity to take action – in real time. But this is a double edged sword. Now, when false accusations are made, they are amplified by online platforms regardless of their merit. This wasn’t the case 10 years ago when I started on RHOA. I truly pray that the people wishing horrible things on others, and on me, channel that energy into something positive. Our world would be a much better place if you do. I am committed to making this world a better place to live. I will continue to learn from, and be open to, ALL people.