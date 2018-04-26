'Laguna Beach' Alum Lo Bosworth Still Living the Beach Life in Mexico

'Laguna Beach' might be in her rear view, but Lo Bosworth is still soaking up the rays ... just a little further south now.
The 'LB' and 'Hills' alum is kicking it down in the uber popular Tulum, Mexico right now for a little vacay. No slave to fashion, Lo opted for a simple black one piece instead of a flashy bikini.
The 31-year-old businesswoman is now running her own lifestyle website to share her knowledge on food and wellness.
We'd say she's come a long way since those 'Hills' days with Lauren Conrad and co. -- but let's keep it real ... it's not THAT long.
It's about time to get that reunion show organized ... or possibly a reboot. No? Just us?