Nick Diaz On Mayweather Shooting: 'When It Goes Down, It Goes Down'

4/26/2018 8:38 AM PDT

Breaking News

Nick Diaz says the Floyd Mayweather shooting was "f*cked up" -- especially because he knows a couple of guys in Floyd's entourage who were in the van during the attack. 

"That was my boy that got shot I think," Diaz said before sending a message to the guy -- "I hope you feel better, you got shot."

As we previously reported, Mayweather's longtime TMT bodyguard, Greg La Rosa, was hit in the leg when a gunman ambushed Floyd's crew in Atlanta. Greg is recovering and should be okay. 

Diaz said there's really nothing Mayweather's team could have done to prevent the shooting -- explaining, "Sometimes it's just gonna go down."

"When it goes down, it goes down."

