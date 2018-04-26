Nick Diaz on Mayweather Shooting: 'When It Goes Down, It Goes Down'

Breaking News
Nick Diaz says the Floyd Mayweather shooting was "f*cked up" -- especially because he knows a couple of guys in Floyd's entourage who were in the van during the attack.
"That was my boy that got shot I think," Diaz said before sending a message to the guy -- "I hope you feel better, you got shot."
As we previously reported, Mayweather's longtime TMT bodyguard, Greg La Rosa, was hit in the leg when a gunman ambushed Floyd's crew in Atlanta. Greg is recovering and should be okay.
Diaz said there's really nothing Mayweather's team could have done to prevent the shooting -- explaining, "Sometimes it's just gonna go down."
"When it goes down, it goes down."