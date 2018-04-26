NFL Prospects Fashion Walk ... En Route to Draft

NFL Prospects Make Fashion Statements On Way to Draft

The NFL prospects are stylin' it up on their way to the 2018 Draft ... and we're live streaming the whole thing.

The draft is always an opportunity for the fresh rookies to make a fashion statement -- for better or worse -- and this year's batch is living up to the hype.

Saquon Barkley's sharp outfit includes special messages representing his high school and Penn State ... as well as embroidered socks featuring the initials of his newborn daughter, according to stylist Tom Marchitelli.

Ex-Florida State star Derwin James ain't messin' around with his jewelry game ... flexin' with a diamond watch.

The draft is set to go down from AT&T Stadium at 5 PM PT ... so it's just a matter of hours before all these guys are filthy rich millionaires.

Congrats!!