NFL Owners Only Care About Money, Not Activism ... Says Head of NFLPA

NFL Owners Only Care About Money, Not Activism, Says NFLPA's DeMaurice Smith

Breaking News

The head of the NFL Players Association says NFL owners only care about one thing -- money.

DeMaurice Smith -- executive director of the NFLPA -- was speaking at George Washington University when the issue of Colin Kaepernick and his kneeling demonstration came up.

Smith pointed to the fact Kaep hasn't been hired and said his unemployment shows how players and owners have completely different priorities, according to the GW Times.

"You have Colin fighting for the things he was fighting for, and to tie a loop on it, none of the owners are ever going to be involved in that," Smith said.

"They don’t care. The owners don’t care about anything but money."

Smith also reportedly defended Colin's right to express himself both on and off the field.