Amy Schumer Hospitalized with Kidney Infection

Amy Schumer Hospitalized with Kidney Infection

Breaking News

Amy Schumer's spent the week in the hospital with a kidney infection, and she's still in recovery mode ... which means her job is taking a back seat for now.

The comedian says she was supposed to travel to London for the opening of her new movie, "I Feel Pretty" ... but doctors put the kibosh on that plan so she can focus on her health. She says the infection kept her laid up for 5 days, so makes sense she'd choose recovery time instead of overseas travel.

Schumer's giving props to her doctors and nurses for taking care of her, and thanking her family -- including her still brand new husband, Chris Fischer -- for being by her side.

Get well soon, Amy!