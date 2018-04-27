Cardi B and Offset Show Off Baby Bump at Billboard Latin Music Awards

Cardi B and Offset Our Baby Bump's Ready for a Close-up

If ya ever imagined Cardi B and Offset at prom -- with a kid on the way -- it probably looked a lot like this.

Hip-hop's new super couple was feeling the love Thursday night in Vegas where she performed for the Billboard Latin Music Awards. Offset was all over that baby bump as they posed for pics.

It's really their first PDA since Cardi went public with the pregnancy on 'SNL.'

They both did their best to keep the pregnancy under wraps, at first ... even though we knew weeks before the announcement. But Offset got down to uterus level, and made the point -- he and Cardi are both loving this joyous occasion.

Cardi has put a halt on her live performances till after the birth.

Two months to go!