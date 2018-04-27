Dwyane Wade Father/Son Lob Sesh ... Watch My Kid Dunk!!

Dwyane Wade Has Father/Son Lob Sesh With 16-Year-Old Son Zaire

Dwyane Wade is about to do something your dad can't do -- and his son is about to do something you probably can't ... and even worse, they're doing it TOGETHER.

Enjoy this father/son dunk session.

It starts with Wade, who lobs the ball off the backboard to his 16-year-old (and budding hoops star) Zaire﻿, who throws it down 2-handed off the glass.

The family sharing didn't stop there, because then Zaire threw one jelly-style off the glass to the 36-year-old Wade, who rocked it EASILY, proving daddy's still got some bounce.

Get your dad off the couch and go be great.