Dwyane Wade Has Father/Son Lob Sesh With 16-Year-Old Son Zaire

Dwyane Wade is about to do something your dad can't do -- and his son is about to do something you probably can't ... and even worse, they're doing it TOGETHER.
Enjoy this father/son dunk session.
It starts with Wade, who lobs the ball off the backboard to his 16-year-old (and budding hoops star) Zaire, who throws it down 2-handed off the glass.
The family sharing didn't stop there, because then Zaire threw one jelly-style off the glass to the 36-year-old Wade, who rocked it EASILY, proving daddy's still got some bounce.
Get your dad off the couch and go be great.