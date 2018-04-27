Mike Posner Avicii's Death is a Wake-up Call ... Remember Him for His Music

Mike Posner Calls Avicii's Death a Wake-up Call, Wants Him Remembered for His Songs

EXCLUSIVE

Mike Posner's still coping with the loss of Avicii, and says the world-famous DJ's death has been a harsh reminder for him -- nothing lasts forever.

We got the singer at LAX Thursday and asked him how he feels about his hit track, "I Took A Pill In Ibiza" -- known for its mention of Avicii in the second line -- now that he's gone. He tells us it definitely has a much deeper meaning now ... and will always make him think of Tim.

Mike also says he wants his friend remembered for his music above all else, because that's the highest honor for musicians ... and what he hopes for himself. He shares some fond memories of working with Avicii, too ... even on the never-released stuff.

Posner paid tribute to Avicii during last weekend's Coachella performance with a touching, acoustic version of "I Took A Pill In Ibiza."