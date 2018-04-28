Justin Bieber Eyeing $10.9 Million Crib In Brentwood

Justin Bieber Might Be Homeowner Again ... Eyeing $10.9 mil Crib In Brentwood

Justin Bieber is looking to put roots down in L.A. again and he's eyeing a $10.9 million home in Brentwood.

Bieber has been a serial renter the past few years, hopping between homes in Hollywood, Bev Hills and the San Fernando Valley. We're told the 7-bedroom, 8-bath modern home in Brentwood is appealing to the Biebs partly because it comes with great neighbors ... his manager Scooter Braun, as well as Lebron James and John Travolta.

The 7,890 square foot home was developed by Ramtin Ray Nosrati of Huntington Estate Properties, who's known for developing homes for celebs and athletes in the past.

Now for the amenities ... 27-foot ceiling, two-story fireplace, rooftop patio with jacuzzi and an infinity pool with killer views of Los Angeles. Sound like a baller pad ... fit for Bieber.