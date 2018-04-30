Jared Kushner Targeted By Man With Metal Pole At Trump Hotel

Jared Kushner Targeted By Deranged Man with a Metal Pole At Trump Intl Hotel

Jared Kushner was the target of a deranged man who showed up at Trump International Hotel in New York City with a metal pole ... allegedly with the intention to harm 45's son-in-law.

Law enforcement sources in NYC tell us ... 30-year-old Matthew Pilling was found trespassing through the hotel early Sunday and was escorted out by security. We're told Pilling came back a few hours later, armed with a metal pole ... trying to break into the hotel's kitchen area. We're told security immediately called the NYPD.

Our sources say officers discovered a note on Pilling indicating he wanted to harm Jared Kushner and then jump off the hotel's roof.

Pilling was arrested, taken to the station and charged with criminal trespass.