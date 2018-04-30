Kanye West Spends Time With Candace Owens to Jump-Start Freedom of Thought

Kanye West Freedom of Thought is Not Dead ... And I'm Making Sure of It

Kanye West is doubling down with what he hopes will become a movement ... to allow people to recapture freedom of thought.

Kanye spent time Sunday with Candace Owens -- the woman who said African Americans "are focused on their past and shouting about slavery" while others are "focused on the future."

Yeezy loved the fact Owens spoke her mind and took the heat ... for him, it's all about the ability to exercise free thought. He believes social media and traditional media has created such intolerance -- with a shoot to kill mentality for anyone who "goes against the grain" -- that people are deathly afraid to speak their mind.

It's all part of a campaign to shake America -- which is why he says he wore the "Make America Great Again" hat last week. He says he admires Trump because he's not afraid to speak his mind, and he thinks that's a virtue that has become almost extinct.