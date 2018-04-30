Mercedes Sued Accused of 'Fake Recalls'

Mercedes-Benz Accused in Lawsuit of 'Fake Recalls'

EXCLUSIVE

Mercedes-Benz is following the lead of fake news by its unspoken policy of "fake recalls" ... so customers claim in a new lawsuit.

The auto giant is being sued for allegedly issuing recall notices for the premature deployment of airbags, which by its own admission can cause grievous injury or death.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Mercedes has been issuing recall notices for the problem, but when customers have attempted to schedule a fix they were routinely told the parts were not available and the fixes would have to wait.

According to the class action lawsuit, it's all an attempt by Mercedes to shirk its responsibility with potentially grave consequences. The suit says it especially dices for people who lease Mercedes, because the company allegedly just stalls until the customer gives up and eventually returns the car.

The suit claims at least 18 people have died as a result of Mercedes airbags, and the auto company is aware of the "significant problems" associated with its airbags.