Tiffany Haddish Gets Flowers from Oprah, Shames TMZ's Sad Ass Rose

Tiffany Haddish got a massive bouquet from none other than Oprah ... which is great news for her, and the worst possible news for TMZ.

Tiff was feeling the love as she showed off the beautiful flowers her "Auntie Oprah" sent. They really are quite lovely. Unfortunately, she put O's arrangement on a table riiiiight next to the single red rose she received from one of our camera guys over the weekend ... and proceeded to hilariously floral-shame the hell out of us.

If ya missed it ... our guy delivered the lonely rose while apologizing to Tiffany for not helping her and her friends load their luggage a week ago at LAX.

Two things are clear after Tiffany put us on botanical blast:

1. Our timing sucks. NEVER give someone flowers the day before Oprah does!

2. We can't match Oprah's flower budget.