Dr. Phil Kanye Unfiltered is Troubling ... He's Empowering Hate Groups!!!

Dr. Phil Says Kanye's Comments are Irresponsible, Ignorant and Empowering Hate Groups

EXCLUSIVE

Dr. Phil believes Kanye West saying whatever he thinks and feels is either an attention grab or a serious impulse control problem, but either way ... it needs to stop because he's fueling hate.

Dr. Phil gave us his take on the rapper's behavior and racially-charged comments on "TMZ Live" Tuesday. While he says he can't diagnose Kanye without spending time with him, Dr. Phil believes Kanye's demonstrating "disregulated thought" -- basically ... he has no filter.

What's worse, according to Dr. Phil, is Kanye's motormouth isn't stopped by having a lack of info ... so what he's saying is both ignorant and irresponsible.

Dr. Phil thinks this is all a dangerous combination because Kanye has a big pulpit, so when he suggests slavery is "a choice" -- not only is it stupid -- it speaks to the wrong people ... and empowers them.