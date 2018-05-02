Dr. Phil Says Kanye's Comments are Irresponsible, Ignorant and Empowering Hate Groups

Dr. Phil believes Kanye West saying whatever he thinks and feels is either an attention grab or a serious impulse control problem, but either way ... it needs to stop because he's fueling hate.
Dr. Phil gave us his take on the rapper's behavior and racially-charged comments on "TMZ Live" Tuesday. While he says he can't diagnose Kanye without spending time with him, Dr. Phil believes Kanye's demonstrating "disregulated thought" -- basically ... he has no filter.
What's worse, according to Dr. Phil, is Kanye's motormouth isn't stopped by having a lack of info ... so what he's saying is both ignorant and irresponsible.
Dr. Phil thinks this is all a dangerous combination because Kanye has a big pulpit, so when he suggests slavery is "a choice" -- not only is it stupid -- it speaks to the wrong people ... and empowers them.