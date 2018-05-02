T.I. Kanye's Baffling Me, But I Know One Thing ...

T.I. is Confused by Kanye's Actions But Defends His Intentions

EXCLUSIVE

T.I.'s having a hard time understanding what's going on with Kanye West, but he's willing to give him the benefit of the doubt -- for now -- for one major reason.

We got Tip at LAX Wednesday and asked if the message of his new song with Kanye -- "Ye vs. the People" -- has been lost with Kanye's slavery comments. T.I. tells us he's uncertain, but implies his message to Kanye was definitely not received.

The rapper also says he's unsure what direction Kanye's going in, or what he's trying to do, but he suggests some patience ... even though he admits he's having trouble with that himself.

T.I.'s pretty adamant about one thing, though -- Kanye's not trying to hurt anybody. In fact, Tip says Kanye believes he's doing the opposite ... to the point of being a sacrificial lamb.

Guess we'll have to wait and see.