Jamie Foxx Criticizes TMZ for Kanye West Interview

Jamie Foxx tore into TMZ for giving Kanye West a platform to express himself, because he says something's not right with Yeezy.

Jamie was at Employees Only -- a WeHo bar -- and railed on the "TMZ Live" show featuring Kanye. Foxx says he's not about to judge his friend for the slavery and other comments he made and suggests he needs help.

One thing that's confusing ... Jamie ends with, "Stop making stupid people famous!" Thing is ... he doesn't say who.